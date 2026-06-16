"The Grenada Treaty" by CC33

Verse 1
They came down through the darkness
Silent shadows from the stars
Cold black eyes without emotion
Watching us from afar
The government was listening
To promises of power and gold
Trading pieces of humanity
For technology untold
In hidden rooms they signed it
Without a single soul to see
A bargain with the visitors
That changed humanity
Pre-Chorus
A handshake in the darkness
A contract written in fear
The door was opened wide
And they were already here
Chorus
The Treaty!
Technology for human DNA
The Treaty!
Sold our blood and walked away
Genetics harvested
Lives rewritten in the night
The Treaty!
And nobody stopped the flight
Verse 2
Taken from their bedrooms
Taken from the open road
Memories erased and buried
Beneath a programmed code
The samples stored in chambers
Every strand catalogued
Human blueprints copied
As the truth became a fraud
Hybrid generations rising
Born between two worlds unknown
While the architects of power
Profited from flesh and bone
Pre-Chorus
The vaults are overflowing
The records never die
Millions of forgotten names
Beneath a silent sky
Chorus
The Treaty!
Technology for human DNA
The Treaty!
Sold our blood and walked away
Clones and genetic copies
Built beneath artificial light
The Treaty!
Still haunting us tonight
Bridge
Human stock exchanged like currency
Across the stars and through the void
Life reduced to information
Every sacred line destroyed
Who gave permission?
Who signed the page?
Who traded generations
For another age?
Breakdown
Inside the laboratory
Rows of sleeping forms
Frozen in containers
Protected from the storms
DNA archives
Names without a face
Humanity reduced
To data in a place
Guitar Solo
Final Chorus
The Treaty!
Technology for human DNA
The Treaty!
The price was far too great to pay
Hybrid worlds awakening
Across the black between the stars
The Treaty!
Still living in our scars
The Treaty!
The Treaty!
The Treaty!
Technology for human DNA...
Outro
The signatures remain...
The records never fade...
And somewhere in the darkness...
The deal is still being paid...
"The Grenada Treaty" by CC33
Jun 16, 2026
Christy Campbell CC33 Podcast
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