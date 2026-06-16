"The Grenada Treaty" by CC33

Verse 1 They came down through the darkness Silent shadows from the stars Cold black eyes without emotion Watching us from afar The government was listening To promises of power and gold Trading pieces of humanity For technology untold In hidden rooms they signed it Without a single soul to see A bargain with the visitors That changed humanity Pre-Chorus A handshake in the darkness A contract written in fear The door was opened wide And they were already here Chorus The Treaty! Technology for human DNA The Treaty! Sold our blood and walked away Genetics harvested Lives rewritten in the night The Treaty! And nobody stopped the flight Verse 2 Taken from their bedrooms Taken from the open road Memories erased and buried Beneath a programmed code The samples stored in chambers Every strand catalogued Human blueprints copied As the truth became a fraud Hybrid generations rising Born between two worlds unknown While the architects of power Profited from flesh and bone Pre-Chorus The vaults are overflowing The records never die Millions of forgotten names Beneath a silent sky Chorus The Treaty! Technology for human DNA The Treaty! Sold our blood and walked away Clones and genetic copies Built beneath artificial light The Treaty! Still haunting us tonight Bridge Human stock exchanged like currency Across the stars and through the void Life reduced to information Every sacred line destroyed Who gave permission? Who signed the page? Who traded generations For another age? Breakdown Inside the laboratory Rows of sleeping forms Frozen in containers Protected from the storms DNA archives Names without a face Humanity reduced To data in a place Guitar Solo Final Chorus The Treaty! Technology for human DNA The Treaty! The price was far too great to pay Hybrid worlds awakening Across the black between the stars The Treaty! Still living in our scars The Treaty! The Treaty! The Treaty! Technology for human DNA... Outro The signatures remain... The records never fade... And somewhere in the darkness... The deal is still being paid...