"ALL CONTRACTS BURN TO ASHES" BY CC33

Verse 1 In my dreams I see a thousand different faces, Movie scenes unfolding in forgotten places. Some wear human skin, they smile like they’re my friends, Pushing on my hormones, forcing frequencies again. Sometimes I wake up heavy, drugged and out of place, Like someone walked right through me and vanished without a trace. Manipulate... mask... trick... insert... cloak... implant... Hooks and nails inside my field—I’m done with all of that. Pre-Chorus No more hiding. No more lies. I’m looking straight into your eyes. Chorus I ask Source to surround me With light that never ends. I walk into the place I made, Where only truth can enter in. There’s a table waiting for you, A door standing between. Lay every contract on the table, Every agreement you’ve hidden from me. All contracts burn to ashes. Everything returns to Source. Nothing that was taken stays. My spirit knows its course. Verse 2 Give me every monitor. Every device you placed. Everything inserted into my field, Every frequency erased. Every trick, every fragment, Every stolen part of me. Everything taken against my will, I call it back completely. I burn the papers one by one, Watch the flames erase your name. Ashes rise into the light— Nothing will remain. Bridge (heavy breakdown) Return what’s mine. Every fragment. Every timeline. Every memory. Every hook removed. Every nail released. Every hidden chain Broken piece by piece. I send your frequencies to Source. I send you back to Source. No fear. No hatred. No consent. Final Chorus Source, clear every fragment That was stolen from my soul. Everything manipulated, Everything made whole. The beings... the shadows... The ones I never knew. If they carry pieces of me, I call them home in truth. All contracts burn to ashes. Only light remains. I stand inside my sacred place— And I reclaim my name. Outro The fire is burning. The ashes are falling. The light is calling. I am whole. I am free. It is done.