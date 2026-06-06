My Psionic Fire Ignites...Tonight Created by: Christy Campbell CC33

Verse 1 Late at night, shadows on the wall, Something in the corner standing tall, Smooth dark grey, fedora on his head, Silent watcher while I’m lying in my bed. Static flickers, glitching through the room, Moving like a ghost emerging from the gloom, Then he gets closer, standing by my side, Projects a skeleton face right before my eyes. Pre-Chorus I couldn’t run, I couldn’t hide, The room dissolved, the world went wide, A doorway opened in the dark, And something deep began to spark. CHORUS Pressure in my eyes! Flashing lights across the sky! Turn it up, don’t let it die, Feel the power come alive! Pressure in my eyes! Frequency rising high! Heart and hands electrified, My psionic fire ignites tonight! Verse 2 High-tech chamber, metal walls of steel, Virtual reality bending what is real, The Grey steps forward with the glasses in his hand, Places them upon me, now I understand. Screens are flashing, frequencies collide, Pressure getting deeper from the inside, Every pulse is stronger than before, Something hidden wakes up at my core. Pre-Chorus The lights explode, the signal grows, A current through my body flows, The Grey just watches from afar, As I become what they are searching for. CHORUS Pressure in my eyes! Flashing lights across the sky! Turn it up, don’t let it die, Feel the power come alive! Pressure in my eyes! Frequency rising high! Heart and hands electrified, My psionic fire ignites tonight! Bridge Hands out front, electricity, Flowing through my veins relentlessly, Scientists staring in disbelief, As the energy bursts beyond release. Lift them higher, hold them there, Suspended motionless in the air, The Grey records every test, Pushing me farther than all the rest. Final Chorus Pressure in my eyes! Flashing lights across the sky! Turn it up, don’t let it die, Feel the power come alive! Pressure in my eyes! Frequency rising high! Heart and hands electrified, My psionic fire ignites tonight! From the corner of my room, Through the darkness and the gloom, The Grey awakened what was hidden deep inside, Now the frequency and I collide. Outro The Grey in the corner... The glasses and the light... Pressure in my eyes... And my psionic fire ignites... Tonight.