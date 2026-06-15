"I BECOME THE EXPERIENCE! I BECOME THE PAIN!" BY CC33

[Verse 1] Before the stars remembered my name I stood in the chamber and entered the game A fractal of consciousness split from the whole Descending through worlds to recover the soul I chose my body I chose my face Different bloodlines Different race A thousand lives behind these eyes A thousand deaths before I rise [Pre-Chorus] I wasn’t sent here to watch from above I wasn’t sent here to hide from the flood I came to walk where the darkness grows To learn its secrets and expose [Chorus] I BECOME THE EXPERIENCE! I BECOME THE PAIN! Thrown into the shadows Again and again! I wear a thousand faces I live a thousand names The body falls away But the consciousness remains! [Verse 2] Some lives were kings Some lives were slaves Some died forgotten inside their graves Some fought monsters Some became one Some stood beneath a dying sun Every emotion Every scar Stored forever inside the stars Nothing wasted Nothing lost Every lesson carries a cost [Pre-Chorus] To know the darkness You enter the night To carry wisdom You survive the fight [Chorus] I BECOME THE EXPERIENCE! I BECOME THE PAIN! Thrown into the shadows Again and again! I wear a thousand faces I live a thousand names The body falls away But the consciousness remains! [Breakdown] GO! I remember the prisons! I remember the chains! I remember the lifetimes! I remember the pain! Every fractal returning Every memory burns Every death is a doorway Every cycle returns! [Bridge] When the vessel breaks I leave the skin behind And all the things I learned Flow back into the mind No fear No end No final goodbye Just another mission Another life [Final Chorus] I BECOME THE EXPERIENCE! I BECOME THE FLAME! Walking through the darkness To bring the truth again! A thousand incarnations Across the endless sky The body may be temporary BUT THE SOUL NEVER DIES! [Outro] (Guitars ring out) One consciousness... A million lives... One source... Behind all eyes... (Final scream) BECOME THE EXPERIENCE!