"I BECOME THE EXPERIENCE! I BECOME THE PAIN!" BY CC33

[Verse 1] Before the stars remembered my name I stood in the chamber and entered the game A fractal of consciousness split from the whole Descending through worlds to recover the soul
I chose my body I chose my face Different bloodlines Different race
A thousand lives behind these eyes A thousand deaths before I rise
[Pre-Chorus] I wasn’t sent here to watch from above I wasn’t sent here to hide from the flood I came to walk where the darkness grows To learn its secrets and expose
[Chorus] I BECOME THE EXPERIENCE! I BECOME THE PAIN!
Thrown into the shadows Again and again!
I wear a thousand faces I live a thousand names
The body falls away But the consciousness remains!
[Verse 2] Some lives were kings Some lives were slaves Some died forgotten inside their graves
Some fought monsters Some became one Some stood beneath a dying sun
Every emotion Every scar Stored forever inside the stars
Nothing wasted Nothing lost Every lesson carries a cost
[Pre-Chorus] To know the darkness You enter the night To carry wisdom You survive the fight
[Chorus] I BECOME THE EXPERIENCE! I BECOME THE PAIN!
Thrown into the shadows Again and again!
I wear a thousand faces I live a thousand names
The body falls away But the consciousness remains!
[Breakdown] GO!
I remember the prisons! I remember the chains! I remember the lifetimes! I remember the pain!
Every fractal returning Every memory burns Every death is a doorway Every cycle returns!
[Bridge] When the vessel breaks I leave the skin behind And all the things I learned Flow back into the mind
No fear No end No final goodbye
Just another mission Another life
[Final Chorus] I BECOME THE EXPERIENCE! I BECOME THE FLAME!
Walking through the darkness To bring the truth again!
A thousand incarnations Across the endless sky
The body may be temporary
BUT THE SOUL NEVER DIES!
[Outro] (Guitars ring out)
One consciousness...
A million lives...
One source...
Behind all eyes...
(Final scream)
BECOME THE EXPERIENCE!
"I BECOME THE EXPERIENCE! I BECOME THE PAIN!" BY CC33
Jun 15, 2026
Christy Campbell CC33 Podcast
Psychic Light Language Card Reading Sessions and InterviewsPsychic Light Language Card Reading Sessions and Interviews
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