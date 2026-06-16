CONCRETE CAGE (I HATE THIS PLACE) by CC33

[INTRO – Whispered]

Wake up.

Get dressed.

Get on the bus.

Do it again.

Do it again.

Do it again.

[VERSE 1]

Going to school dreading the day,

Wishing I could stay the hell home.

Packed into hallways,

Packed into classrooms,

Packed into boxes they call education.

Everyone talking.

Everyone thinking.

Everyone leaking their garbage into my head.

The smell of the classroom.

The smell of the crowd.

The teacher gets in my face again.

Trying to explain another math problem.

Numbers.

Symbols.

Equations.

None of it makes a damn bit of sense.

She keeps talking.

I stop listening.

My brain shuts down.

[PRE-CHORUS]

Take it home.

Ask for help.

My parents stare at the paper.

Same look every time.

Nobody knows.

Nobody gets it.

[CHORUS]

I HATE THIS PLACE!

SIT DOWN!

SHUT UP!

DO WHAT YOU’RE TOLD!

EIGHT HOURS OF MY LIFE

INSIDE A CONCRETE CAGE!

I HATE THIS PLACE!

MEMORIZE!

REPEAT!

REGURGITATE THE LIES!

THEN TAKE IT HOME

AND DO IT ALL AGAIN!

[VERSE 2]

Library booths.

Headphones on.

Fill in the circles.

Fill in the boxes.

Guess.

Guess.

Guess again.

Testing us.

Ranking us.

Comparing us.

Deciding who’s smart

And who’s left behind.

Take us to the gym.

Climb the rope.

Run the sprint.

Win the ribbon.

Take the picture.

Build the file.

Measure every skill.

Label every child.

Like we’re products

Rolling off an assembly line.

[BREAKDOWN]

Pink pills.

Dentist chairs.

Science projects.

Memory games.

Flash cards.

More tests.

More tests.

MORE TESTS!

How much can a kid take

Before they stop caring?

Before they stop trying?

Before they disappear?

[VERSE 3]

I never understood

Why they expected us to sit still.

Desk after desk.

Row after row.

Hour after hour.

Don’t move.

Don’t talk.

Don’t sleep.

Don’t question.

Just obey.

The sun is shining outside.

The birds are free.

And I’m trapped in here

Listening to someone talk about things

I don’t care about.

[CHORUS]

I HATE THIS PLACE!

SIT DOWN!

SHUT UP!

DO WHAT YOU’RE TOLD!

EIGHT HOURS OF MY LIFE

INSIDE A CONCRETE CAGE!

I HATE THIS PLACE!

MEMORIZE!

REPEAT!

REGURGITATE THE LIES!

THEN TAKE IT HOME

AND DO IT ALL AGAIN!

[BRIDGE – Emotional]

Some kids made straight A’s.

Some kids loved every class.

Everything came easy.

Everything made sense.

I watched them.

Wondering what was wrong with me.

Why I couldn’t keep up.

Why my brain wouldn’t work

The way they wanted it to.

Maybe I learned differently.

Maybe nobody noticed.

Maybe I was drowning

While everyone else was swimming.

[FINAL BREAKDOWN]

Three o’clock.

The bell rings.

LOCKER.

COAT.

DOOR.

RUN!

Run like you’re escaping prison.

Run like your life depends on it.

Run until the noise disappears.

Run until the thoughts aren’t crushing you.

Run until you can finally breathe.

[FINAL CHORUS]

I HATE THIS PLACE!

YOU NEVER SAW ME!

YOU NEVER HEARD ME!

YOU NEVER KNEW WHAT I CARRIED!

I WASN’T LAZY!

I WASN’T STUPID!

I WASN’T BROKEN AT ALL!

I WAS A HYPERSENSITIVE KID

TRYING TO SURVIVE

A WORLD THAT NEVER STOPPED SCREAMING!

[OUTRO]

Tomorrow morning...

The alarm rings.

And the cycle starts again.