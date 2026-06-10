"LEAVE ME ALONE" Written and Created by: Christy Campbell CC33

**Verse 1** They talk about disclosure on the news, Said there are four races of aliens, who knew? The news and friends tell you a story, Never a straight answer, just like NASA. Said we went to the moon and never returned, That flashes in the sky are weather balloons or drones. When will they release the truth, you ask? When will they tell us what is really going on? What about Area 51? Why is it top secret? What are they hiding, you ask? What do you think? **Pre-Chorus** Questions, questions, everywhere I go, Everybody talks, but nobody seems to know. Round and round the stories spin, Tell me where the truth begins. **CHORUS** Leave me alone and I’ll be just fine, Living in my own reality, living my own life. I don’t need your opinions on what I should believe, You are not me and I am not you. Leave me alone and worry about yourself, Stay out of my business and work on yourself. Why judge, why push fear and hate? When you don’t even know my fate. **Verse 2** Do you think that when scientists invent new projects That assist humanity in goodness, Help the environment, help our food, Maybe make things better for me and you? You buy a banana and have to wash it, Open a tomato and sanitize it. Open a head of lettuce and see worms inside, Then look up at the sky and ask yourself why. Look up and see foggy chemical clouds, What about the EMF frequencies blasting our towns? Never mind all that, they say stay indoors, You’ll come out of this just fine, they assure. Watch the news, they said there are four aliens, And they have no idea what they want from us. Why are they here? Where did they come from? **CHORUS** Leave me alone and I’ll be just fine, Living in my own reality, living my own life. I don’t need your opinions on what I should believe, You are not me and I am not you. Leave me alone and worry about yourself, Stay out of my business and work on yourself. Why judge, why push fear and hate? When you don’t even know my fate. **Verse 3** What would you do if you saw one in your backyard? What would you say to the alien? Would you scream in fear and piss your pants? Or would you simply say hello? Why live in constant fear of something happening? Do you think this is your only life? What will happen when you die? Where are you going? To the heaven in the clouds? Are you going to float on a cloud forever? What if you fall through the cloud And land in the ocean full of sharks? And if they eat you alive, Will you go back to heaven again? Nobody seems to ask these questions, Nobody seems to want to know. **Bridge** Why are you born a sinner? When you’re only five years old? Why does the church call you a sinner And tell you that you must obey? Tell the pastor all your prayers, He’ll be sure to report them all to God for you. Confess all your sins, you sinner, Give away all your power and soul. You said a cuss word, And God forbid you take communion. Everything is controlled in this simulation reality, Or at least that’s how it feels. **Final Chorus** Leave me alone and I’ll be just fine, Living in my own reality, living my own life. I don’t need to hear your opinions anymore, I don’t need your fear knocking at my door. You are not me and I am not you, Your path is yours and mine is mine too. Go on with your judgment and ignorance if you must, But I’ll keep searching, questioning, and trusting myself. **Outro** Leave me alone... Stay out of my business... Worry about your own self... You are not me... And I am not you...