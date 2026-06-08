"HOLD THE LIGHT*ROB KALIL • TYPICAL SKEPTIC PODCAST 2.0" Created by: Christy Campbell CC33

### INTRO Yeah... Raise your frequency... Turn the volume up... This one’s for the people... **Rob Kalil... Typical Skeptic Podcast 2.0...** --- ### VERSE 1 Golden soul with a warrior heart, Holding the light, that’s where you start. Never backing down, never walking away, Showing up for the people every single day. Archangel Michael standing by his side, Truth in his voice and nothing to hide. Pleiadian love in every word, Giving every guest a chance to be heard. Orion courage, Sirian flame, Andromedan visions calling his name. Lyran fire, Arcturian light, Holding that frequency morning and night. --- ### PRE-CHORUS He doesn’t have to prove a thing, His vibration does the talking. Just one smile... One open heart... And another soul starts walking. --- ## CHORUS **HEY! HOLD THE LIGHT!** Rob Kalil shining bright! **HEY! HOLD THE LIGHT!** Keeping hope alive tonight! **Typical Skeptic Podcast 2.0!** Open the door, let the whole world know! **HEY! HOLD THE LIGHT!** Everybody rise... Everybody shine... Everybody lift the vibe! --- ### VERSE 2 He opens the podcast, pulls up a chair, Says, “Tell your story, we’re listening here.” Dreams and visions, memories too, Every experience matters to you. He listens with kindness, he listens with care, Creating a safe space for everyone there. No matter your journey, no matter your name, Every soul arrives with a beautiful flame. Sometimes four podcasts all in one day, Still giving his audience all he can give away. Late nights editing, making it right, Working behind the scenes until daylight. --- ### BUILD Hands up... Pleiadian... Orion... Sirian... Andromedan... Lyran... Arcturian... Higher... Higher... Feel the frequency rising... --- ## CHORUS **HEY! HOLD THE LIGHT!** Rob Kalil shining bright! **HEY! HOLD THE LIGHT!** Keeping hope alive tonight! **Typical Skeptic Podcast 2.0!** Every guest has a place to grow! One community... One family... One frequency... One humanity... --- ### RAP BREAK This ain’t about fame, This ain’t about views, It’s about people Finding something true. He roots for the underdog, Stands with his crew, Celebrates your wins Like they’re his too. He’s got your back, He’s got your voice, Creating a place Where everyone has a choice. Speak your truth, Tell your dream, Nothing is impossible When people believe. --- ### BRIDGE Golden frequency... Angelic light... Holding the line... Day and night... Many stars... One mission... Many souls... One vision... Just keep showing up... Just keep being you... --- ## FINAL CHORUS **HEY! SHOW HIM LOVE!** He’s been showing love to you! **HEY! SHOW HIM LOVE!** That’s what family always does! **Typical Skeptic Podcast 2.0!** Holding space for everyone! Raise your hands, Raise your light, Raise your frequency tonight! Rob Kalil... Warrior of Light... Pleiadian... Sirian... Andromedan... Lyran... Arcturian... Orion... One heart... One podcast... One family... One mission... **HOLD THE LIGHT... AND LET IT SHINE!**