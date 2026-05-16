ANTARI: BELOW THE STONE EDM / Tribal Techno Song Lyrics (Female Echo Vocals • Native Drums • Deep Bass • Atmospheric Reverb) [INTRO — whispered, echoing] Beneath the desert… Below the stone… We were never gone… We were never gone… Arizona… New Mexico… Utah… Nevada… Colorado… The Ancients remember… [VERSE 1] Deep in the caverns under red rock skies Lived the ancient ones hidden from human eyes Seven feet tall with obsidian sight Moving through frequencies beyond the light The tunnels stretched beneath the land Sacred colonies carved by hand Telepathic voices through crystal walls Hearing the timelines, hearing the calls No past… no future… Only streams of time All existing together In the infinite mind [PRE-CHORUS] The medicine keepers felt it rise Fire falling from the skies The Earth would break The oceans burn The Ancients knew there’d be no return [CHORUS — powerful, fast EDM drop] We are the Antari Children of the stone Living in the shadows In a frequency unknown Underground kingdoms Hidden from the sun Guardians of humanity When the cataclysm comes Echoes in the desert Voices in the night The Ancients are calling Through the crystal light [DROP — chant section] Hey-yaaaahhh… Hey-yaaaahhh… Below the stone… below the stone… Hey-yaaaahhh… Hey-yaaaahhh… The Ancients know… the Ancients know… (tribal drums intensify) [VERSE 2] The humans walked the surface blind Primitive hearts and fragile minds So the Ancients opened sacred doors Deep underground beneath the floors Shifting frequencies, bending form Creating vessels before the storm Guiding families into the deep Into the chambers where they would sleep Meteor fire split the Earth Canyons opened from rebirth Ash and poison filled the skies The old world faded, civilization died [PRE-CHORUS 2] But underground the fires glowed Ancient bloodlines slowly flowed DNA woven into light Creating hybrids in the night [CHORUS — bigger, layered vocals] We are the Antari Children of the flame Guardians of the timelines Remembering your name Deep below the desert Where the crystal rivers flow The hybrid children awakened In the cities far below Echoes in the silence Voices through the stone You were never abandoned You were never alone [BRIDGE — atmospheric breakdown] Frequency… Consciousness… Interdimensional… To see us… You must become us… To hear us… You must remember… [BUILD-UP] The colonies expanded New bloodlines born Different races rising After the storm Ancient mothers Ancient sons Children of the caverns Children of the suns [FINAL DROP — strongest section] We are the keepers beneath the Earth Protectors of rebirth Telepathic hearts awaken now The Ancients rise somehow Arizona remembers New Mexico knows Utah hears the whisper Nevada feels it grow Colorado mountains Calling through the flame The underground kingdoms Still remember your name [OUTRO — fading echoes] Below the stone… Below the stone… The Ancients remember… The Ancients remain… We were never gone… We were never gone… (echo fades into tribal drums and deep bass heartbeat)