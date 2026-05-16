"We are the Antari, Children of the stone" written by Christy Campbell

ANTARI: BELOW THE STONE
EDM / Tribal Techno Song Lyrics
(Female Echo Vocals • Native Drums • Deep Bass • Atmospheric Reverb)
[INTRO — whispered, echoing]
Beneath the desert… Below the stone… We were never gone… We were never gone…
Arizona… New Mexico… Utah… Nevada… Colorado…
The Ancients remember…
[VERSE 1]
Deep in the caverns under red rock skies
Lived the ancient ones hidden from human eyes
Seven feet tall with obsidian sight
Moving through frequencies beyond the light
The tunnels stretched beneath the land
Sacred colonies carved by hand
Telepathic voices through crystal walls
Hearing the timelines, hearing the calls
No past… no future…
Only streams of time
All existing together
In the infinite mind
[PRE-CHORUS]
The medicine keepers felt it rise
Fire falling from the skies
The Earth would break
The oceans burn
The Ancients knew there’d be no return
[CHORUS — powerful, fast EDM drop]
We are the Antari
Children of the stone
Living in the shadows
In a frequency unknown
Underground kingdoms
Hidden from the sun
Guardians of humanity
When the cataclysm comes
Echoes in the desert
Voices in the night
The Ancients are calling
Through the crystal light
[DROP — chant section]
Hey-yaaaahhh…
Hey-yaaaahhh…
Below the stone… below the stone…
Hey-yaaaahhh…
Hey-yaaaahhh…
The Ancients know… the Ancients know…
(tribal drums intensify)
[VERSE 2]
The humans walked the surface blind
Primitive hearts and fragile minds
So the Ancients opened sacred doors
Deep underground beneath the floors
Shifting frequencies, bending form
Creating vessels before the storm
Guiding families into the deep
Into the chambers where they would sleep
Meteor fire split the Earth
Canyons opened from rebirth
Ash and poison filled the skies
The old world faded, civilization died
[PRE-CHORUS 2]
But underground the fires glowed
Ancient bloodlines slowly flowed
DNA woven into light
Creating hybrids in the night
[CHORUS — bigger, layered vocals]
We are the Antari
Children of the flame
Guardians of the timelines
Remembering your name
Deep below the desert
Where the crystal rivers flow
The hybrid children awakened
In the cities far below
Echoes in the silence
Voices through the stone
You were never abandoned
You were never alone
[BRIDGE — atmospheric breakdown]
Frequency…
Consciousness…
Interdimensional…
To see us…
You must become us…
To hear us…
You must remember…
[BUILD-UP]
The colonies expanded
New bloodlines born
Different races rising
After the storm
Ancient mothers
Ancient sons
Children of the caverns
Children of the suns
[FINAL DROP — strongest section]
We are the keepers beneath the Earth
Protectors of rebirth
Telepathic hearts awaken now
The Ancients rise somehow
Arizona remembers
New Mexico knows
Utah hears the whisper
Nevada feels it grow
Colorado mountains
Calling through the flame
The underground kingdoms
Still remember your name
[OUTRO — fading echoes]
Below the stone…
Below the stone…
The Ancients remember…
The Ancients remain…
We were never gone…
We were never gone…
(echo fades into tribal drums and deep bass heartbeat)
"We are the Antari, Children of the stone" written by Christy Campbell
May 16, 2026
Christy Campbell CC33 Podcast
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