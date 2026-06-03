SUPERHERO PATTI PAPARAZZI Created by: Christy Campbell CC33

[INTRO] Tonight... We remember... Who we really are... Starseeds... Lightworkers... Earth Guardians... Patti Paparazzi... Let’s rise. [VERSE 1] Many lives and many stars, Traveled galaxies near and far. Lyra courage in her soul, Andromedan visions making her whole. Sirian wisdom, ancient flame, Pleiadian love runs through her veins. Arcturian frequencies lighting the way, Awakening hearts every day. Dragon fire burning bright, Seraphim wings made of light. Through the darkness she can see, A higher path for humanity. [PRE-CHORUS] Feel the energy... Feel the sound... Raise your hands... We’re rising now... [CHORUS] ⚡ SUPERHERO PATTI PAPARAZZI ⚡ She’s a lightning bolt, Running through the sky! A frequency so high, You can feel it come alive! Rise! Rise! To the highest timeline! Rise! Rise! Leave the old world behind! Oh-oh-oh... Warrior of Light! Oh-oh-oh... Shining through the night! SUPERHERO PATTI PAPARAZZI! [DROP] Light! Light! Light! Frequency rising! Light! Light! Light! New Earth arriving! Hey! Hey! Hey! We’re awakening! Hey! Hey! Hey! The whole world’s listening! [VERSE 2] She came to Earth with a mission clear, Helping others release their fear. Breaking old spells, dissolving chains, Turning struggle into strength again. Every challenge becomes a key, Opening doors to destiny. Standing tall through every storm, Helping souls transform. Electric currents fill the air, Source energy everywhere. One with all and all with one, The awakening has begun. [CHORUS] ⚡ SUPERHERO PATTI PAPARAZZI ⚡ She’s a lightning bolt, Running through the sky! A frequency so high, You can feel it come alive! Rise! Rise! To the highest timeline! Rise! Rise! Leave the old world behind! Oh-oh-oh... Warrior of Light! Oh-oh-oh... Shining through the night! SUPERHERO PATTI PAPARAZZI! [RAVE BREAKDOWN] Lyra! Andromeda! Sirian! Pleiadian! Arcturian! Dragon Fire! Earth Guardian! Frequency Higher! Light codes! Heart codes! Truth codes! Soul codes! We remember... We remember... Who we are! [FINAL CHORUS] ⚡ SUPERHERO PATTI PAPARAZZI ⚡ A lightning bolt across the sky! A frequency we can’t deny! Rise! Rise! To the highest timeline! Together we shine! Together we rise! Together we raise the light! ⚡?✨