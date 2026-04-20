SPIRITUAL DNA (Tagged, Tracked and Targeted from Birth)" my experiences within the shadow military, alien abduction groups.

"SPIRITUAL DNA Remember when you were little laying in bed at night. do you remember any strange lights outside or shadow figures in the room? did you see any little people or monsters beside your bed that were watching you. do you remember feeling paralyzed in bed not able to talk or move when these beings were around? many people are mind wiped after they encounter such beings. they wipe our memory. why do they do that? is it because they think we won’t be able to handle seeing all of that? the child’s mind is very flexible and can handle so much. but these beings in the shadows they seem to do this to all human beings. there are some who remember because the mind wipe didn’t work on them. some are very psychic children and are used over and over in these dark projects. these shadows and dark entities feed off of our light and our spiritual DNA. spiritual DNA is something the shadow realms want more than anything. from birth these humans who come in to this reality are targeted and tracked from birth. this targeting is generational. it stems back generations and continues on and on. how are they allowed to do this do us? most of the population is unaware they abducted by aliens and shadow military. most of the time these groups come in the night. they come into the bedroom at night and make us black out so we don’t remember anything. the shadow military take us out of bed and through a portal they open in the room. then we are transported to a underground base. most will wake up and look around feeling confused. they will see different beings or even humans that look like doctors all around. they are laying on a table and being experimented on. these shadow military take our genetics. they take our DNA and copy our consciousness. then they return us back to bed wiping our memory of everything. some find blood on their pillow cases the next morning or they find scoop marks on their body. most feel confused and feel drugged when they first wake up. it usually takes a few days to snap out of this confusion. later these people hear and see black helicopters flying over their home or following them to the store. they also experience frequency targeting. frequency targeting making things very difficult to function. it makes life really difficult for the human beings with spiritual DNA. these targeted individuals are tagged like cattle and tracked their entire life. they are monitored by the shadow military and taken off planet into slave labor jobs. the technology can make the human grow from a small child to adult of any age. they do this to the human being and put us into their slave labor jobs off planet. mars is one place they send many soldiers. the shadow military makes many copies of our DNA and Consciousness. they also can make new bodies if the one we are in gets blown to pieces. twenty, thirty, forty years go by on Mars and next thing you know you’re waking up in bed at five years old with no memory of anything. we go on living our life and still being abducted by aliens and shadow military all of our life this happens. they trade our genetics for things that benefit themselves and we are treated like cattle just existing for their own benefit. why would this happen to us? how is it even allowed to happen? our free will was never considered in this game. how do we fight back and say no more I do not consent to these shadow military and alien groups who take take take. most of us have had a pretty rough life being targeted and tracked. things happen to us that no one really understands. they make us feel like we are crazy if we talk about what we see. most of us have special abilities and don’t fit in to this reality. if you are one of these human beings that has felt alone or see’s things many don’t. or you might have memory of aliens or shadow military. just know you are not alone. you’re never alone." WRITTEN BY CHRISTY CAMPBELL CC33