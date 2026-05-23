Sensitive, Strong and Protected Created by: Christy Campbell CC33

Verse 1 My sensitivity is strength tonight I honor every tear, every light Through the shadows, through the pain I rise stronger once again I trust the whisper deep inside My intuition is my guide Even when the world feels cold There’s a fire within my soul Pre-Chorus I release the fear of judgment now I won’t let the darkness pull me down I protect my peace so carefully I stand in my truth courageously Chorus I am sensitive, strong, and protected My spirit cannot be rejected I trust my heart, I trust my soul Emotional waves won’t take control I deserve peace, I deserve light I stand resilient through the night Softness is my sacred power I grow stronger every hour Verse 2 I deserve supportive hands People who will understand I release emotional pain And let healing wash like rain I remain grounded in my truth Holding onto what is true I trust my awareness deep inside No longer running, no longer hiding Pre-Chorus I protect my energy with grace I won’t let fear consume my space Every challenge makes me wise I see strength behind my eyes Chorus I am sensitive, strong, and protected My spirit cannot be rejected I trust my heart, I trust my soul Emotional waves won’t take control I deserve peace, I deserve light I stand resilient through the night Softness is my sacred power I grow stronger every hour Bridge I trust my sensitivity as a gift When the world gets heavy, I still lift Every scar becomes a flame And I will never be ashamed I choose courage over fear My inner guidance keeps me near I honor all that I have been And welcome who I’m becoming Final Chorus I am sensitive, strong, and protected My heart and soul are connected I stand tall within my grace No darkness can take my place I deserve emotional safety I protect my peace completely I am powerful in my softness And I rise beyond emotional darkness Outro (soft whisper style) Sensitive… Strong… Protected… I trust myself… I honor my healing… I am safe… I am strong… I am free…