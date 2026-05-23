Christy Campbell CC33

Christy Campbell CC33
Christy Campbell CC33 Podcast
Sensitive, Strong and Protected Created by: Christy Campbell CC33
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-5:03

Sensitive, Strong and Protected Created by: Christy Campbell CC33

Christy Campbell CC33's avatar
Christy Campbell CC33
May 23, 2026
Verse 1
My sensitivity is strength tonight
I honor every tear, every light
Through the shadows, through the pain
I rise stronger once again
I trust the whisper deep inside
My intuition is my guide
Even when the world feels cold
There’s a fire within my soul
Pre-Chorus
I release the fear of judgment now
I won’t let the darkness pull me down
I protect my peace so carefully
I stand in my truth courageously
Chorus
I am sensitive, strong, and protected
My spirit cannot be rejected
I trust my heart, I trust my soul
Emotional waves won’t take control
I deserve peace, I deserve light
I stand resilient through the night
Softness is my sacred power
I grow stronger every hour
Verse 2
I deserve supportive hands
People who will understand
I release emotional pain
And let healing wash like rain
I remain grounded in my truth
Holding onto what is true
I trust my awareness deep inside
No longer running, no longer hiding
Pre-Chorus
I protect my energy with grace
I won’t let fear consume my space
Every challenge makes me wise
I see strength behind my eyes
Chorus
I am sensitive, strong, and protected
My spirit cannot be rejected
I trust my heart, I trust my soul
Emotional waves won’t take control
I deserve peace, I deserve light
I stand resilient through the night
Softness is my sacred power
I grow stronger every hour
Bridge
I trust my sensitivity as a gift
When the world gets heavy, I still lift
Every scar becomes a flame
And I will never be ashamed
I choose courage over fear
My inner guidance keeps me near
I honor all that I have been
And welcome who I’m becoming
Final Chorus
I am sensitive, strong, and protected
My heart and soul are connected
I stand tall within my grace
No darkness can take my place
I deserve emotional safety
I protect my peace completely
I am powerful in my softness
And I rise beyond emotional darkness
Outro (soft whisper style)
Sensitive…
Strong…
Protected…
I trust myself…
I honor my healing…
I am safe…
I am strong…
I am free…

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