"Sacred Protection & Clearing Affirmations Inspired by Hecate" written by Christy Campbell

“My boundaries are strong, healthy, and protected. My sacred space is filled with peace, calm, and protective light. I clear and balance all chakras with healing energy now. I release all heaviness, density, stress, and emotional weight from my body and spirit. My energy field is clear, grounded, balanced, and renewed. Protective barriers surround my home, my family, my animals, and my vehicles. Only peace, love, wisdom, and healing may enter my space. I remain aligned with the highest path for my growth, peace, and well-being. I release unhealthy attachments, fear, and draining energy. All negative thought patterns dissolve and leave my mind in peace. My body relaxes and releases tension, stiffness, and discomfort. Healing light flows gently through every muscle, joint, and cell. My heart is calm. My mind is clear. My spirit is strong. I walk forward grounded, aware, emotionally balanced, and protected. Black wolves stand guard around my sacred energy day and night. Hecate’s lantern flame lights my path and clears all heaviness from my life. Short daily mantra: “My space is sacred. My energy is clear. My spirit is protected. Peace surrounds my home, family, animals, and path. I release all heaviness and walk in strength, clarity, and balance.”