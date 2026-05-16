"PSIONIC SHADOWWALKER, DNA OF THE ANT PEOPLE" written by Christy Campbell

PSIONIC BLOODLINE
EDM / Electronic Techno Drama Song
[INTRO — atmospheric whispers + deep bass pulse]
(Whispers layered in stereo)
“Remember…”
“Beneath the Earth…”
“The codes awaken…”
“Raven…”
(Low synth rumble rising)
[VERSE 1]
Midnight frequencies calling my name
Desert winds whisper through the flame
Eyes in the darkness watching the sky
Ancient bloodline never truly dies
I hear the signal deep in my mind
A language hidden beyond space and time
Symbols glowing underneath my skin
The Earth remembers where I’ve been
[PRE-CHORUS]
Telepathic echoes
Running through my veins
Ancient Ant DNA
Breaking every chain
I can feel the portal
Opening inside
The guardians are waking
Through the desert night
[CHORUS — heavy EDM drop]
⚡
Raven has the ancient Ant People DNA
Frequency codes are activating today
Telepathic voices calling through the flame
Psi abilities awakening my name
Underground kingdoms hidden from the light
Ant guardians watching through the night
Crystal frequencies running through my soul
The Earth remembers — now I know
⚡
(Massive synth drop)
[VERSE 2]
Deep beneath the canyon stones
Crystalline chambers carved in gold
The Ant People move without a sound
Guardians of the sacred underground
Their antennas reach through time and space
Reading every thought across the human race
No spoken words — they see through mind
Consciousness beyond mankind
[BUILD-UP]
I can hear them
Inside the static
Inside the frequencies
I can feel them
Inside my bloodline
Inside my memories
[DROP — dark techno pulse]
⚡ PSI
PSI
PSI ACTIVATION ⚡
Light codes in my DNA
Ancient signals guide the way
Through the tunnels
Through the flame
The Ant People know my name
⚡
[BRIDGE — cinematic emotional section]
They waited beneath the Earth
Watching humanity forget
Until the children of memory
Began to awaken again
Raven walks between worlds now
Human… and something more
[FINAL CHORUS — biggest drop]
⚡
Raven has the ancient Ant People DNA
Telepathic guardians calling through the waves
Psi abilities flowing through the soul
Crystal frequencies taking full control
Underground kingdoms hidden from the light
The Ant guardians rise tonight
The Earth remembers every sacred tone
And Raven finally finds her home
⚡
[OUTRO — fading synths + whispers]
“Remember…”
“The codes awaken…”
“Telepathic…”
“Ant People…”
“Raven…”
"PSIONIC SHADOWWALKER, DNA OF THE ANT PEOPLE" written by Christy Campbell
May 16, 2026
Christy Campbell CC33 Podcast
Psychic Light Language Card Reading Sessions and InterviewsPsychic Light Language Card Reading Sessions and Interviews
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes