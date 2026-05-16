"PSIONIC SHADOWWALKER, DNA OF THE ANT PEOPLE" written by Christy Campbell

PSIONIC BLOODLINE EDM / Electronic Techno Drama Song [INTRO — atmospheric whispers + deep bass pulse] (Whispers layered in stereo) “Remember…” “Beneath the Earth…” “The codes awaken…” “Raven…” (Low synth rumble rising) [VERSE 1] Midnight frequencies calling my name Desert winds whisper through the flame Eyes in the darkness watching the sky Ancient bloodline never truly dies I hear the signal deep in my mind A language hidden beyond space and time Symbols glowing underneath my skin The Earth remembers where I’ve been [PRE-CHORUS] Telepathic echoes Running through my veins Ancient Ant DNA Breaking every chain I can feel the portal Opening inside The guardians are waking Through the desert night [CHORUS — heavy EDM drop] ⚡ Raven has the ancient Ant People DNA Frequency codes are activating today Telepathic voices calling through the flame Psi abilities awakening my name Underground kingdoms hidden from the light Ant guardians watching through the night Crystal frequencies running through my soul The Earth remembers — now I know ⚡ (Massive synth drop) [VERSE 2] Deep beneath the canyon stones Crystalline chambers carved in gold The Ant People move without a sound Guardians of the sacred underground Their antennas reach through time and space Reading every thought across the human race No spoken words — they see through mind Consciousness beyond mankind [BUILD-UP] I can hear them Inside the static Inside the frequencies I can feel them Inside my bloodline Inside my memories [DROP — dark techno pulse] ⚡ PSI PSI PSI ACTIVATION ⚡ Light codes in my DNA Ancient signals guide the way Through the tunnels Through the flame The Ant People know my name ⚡ [BRIDGE — cinematic emotional section] They waited beneath the Earth Watching humanity forget Until the children of memory Began to awaken again Raven walks between worlds now Human… and something more [FINAL CHORUS — biggest drop] ⚡ Raven has the ancient Ant People DNA Telepathic guardians calling through the waves Psi abilities flowing through the soul Crystal frequencies taking full control Underground kingdoms hidden from the light The Ant guardians rise tonight The Earth remembers every sacred tone And Raven finally finds her home ⚡ [OUTRO — fading synths + whispers] “Remember…” “The codes awaken…” “Telepathic…” “Ant People…” “Raven…”