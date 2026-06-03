Verse 1 Deep beneath the ocean floor, Hidden from the world above, An underwater station waits In silence and in shadow. A small crew gathered around A living map of light, Studying the coordinates For another mission. Steve stood beside me, The captain gave the call, Ancient relic recovery, Beyond the ocean wall. The route was already marked, The gateway had been found, Somewhere in the deep blue sea, Where forgotten secrets sleep. Chorus Project Seagate, through the ocean we descend, Following the dolphins to the portal once again. Across the tides of space and time, Beyond what eyes can see, Project Seagate, The ancient codes are calling me. Project Seagate, through the liquid gate of light, Crossing worlds in moments, Traveling through the night. From the depths beneath the sea To the sands of history, Project Seagate, Unlocking hidden destiny. Verse 2 The dolphins circled quietly, Waiting in the dark, Military companions Linked directly to our minds. Thoughts moved without words, Images and frequencies, A synchronized connection Between species and machine. We grasped their fins and followed, Through endless fields of blue, Smart suits adapting perfectly To everything we knew. No tanks and no breathing gear, No limits to the dive, Only thought-directed movement As we raced through the currents. Chorus Project Seagate, through the ocean we descend, Following the dolphins to the portal once again. Across the tides of space and time, Beyond what eyes can see, Project Seagate, The ancient codes are calling me. Project Seagate, through the liquid gate of light, Crossing worlds in moments, Traveling through the night. From the depths beneath the sea To the sands of history, Project Seagate, Unlocking hidden destiny. Verse 3 Then the stargate appeared, Hidden in the water, A swirling wall of silver light Waiting in the deep. An encoded glove activated Ancient DNA commands, The gateway opened instantly According to the plan. The dolphins held position As the portal came alive, A liquid doorway spinning Between dimensions. One step beyond the threshold, The ocean disappeared, And endless desert stretched before us Under foreign skies. Bridge Egypt rising from the sand, Pyramids against the sun, A mission measured carefully, A race against the clock. The portal would not stay open, Time was running short, Every second counted now, Failure was not an option. Inside the ancient structure, Sensors searched the stone, Scanning hidden chambers Far beyond normal sight. Then behind a secret panel, Buried through the years, The relic finally revealed itself— The Ankh. Final Chorus Project Seagate, through the ocean we descend, Following the dolphins to the portal once again. Across the tides of space and time, Beyond what eyes can see, Project Seagate, The ancient codes are calling me. Project Seagate, from the sea to ancient lands, Recovering the relic placed there by forgotten hands. Through the gateway we return, Mission complete at last, Project Seagate, Guardians of the distant past. Project Seagate... Project Seagate... Through the water, Through the stars, Through the gateway of the ancients.