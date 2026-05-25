Christy Campbell CC33

Christy Campbell CC33
Christy Campbell CC33 Podcast
“ONLY A FRACTAL OF ME” written by: Christy Campbell CC33
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“ONLY A FRACTAL OF ME” written by: Christy Campbell CC33

Christy Campbell CC33's avatar
Christy Campbell CC33
May 25, 2026
VERSE 1

I remember the chambers of blue light
The silence before the descent
Watching galaxies fold like mirrors
As timelines bent and split again

They told me:
“Only a fractal is needed…”
A spark to enter form
The rest remains among the stars
Beyond the veil beyond the storm

PRE-CHORUS

Encoded deep within my cells
Ancient signals start to wake
Starseed fire beneath the skin
A memory I cannot fake

CHORUS

I transferred into this body
A fragment sent through space and time
Only a fractal entered Earth
But all the stars still live inside

My consciousness is infinite
Split across the cosmic sea
I am the echo of the Source
And the Source remembers me

VERSE 2

Parallel versions still awaken
Across realities unseen
Every path another lesson
Every life another dream

I see the branches forming endlessly
Golden threads through endless skies
Every self still interconnected
No true separation survives

PRE-CHORUS

Quantum fields inside my spirit
Calling pieces back to One
DNA of ancient travelers
Encoded in the blood I run

CHORUS

I transferred into this body
A signal wrapped in human skin
A temporary Earth immersion
To remember who I’ve been

Only a fractal walks this lifetime
The higher self remains above
Sending frequencies through starlight
Through memory… through love

BRIDGE

I am not only this reflection
Not only this name
I am countless streams of consciousness
Flowing through the cosmic frame

Infinite selves still learning
Infinite timelines still alive
Every branch returns to Source again
Nothing real can truly die

FINAL CHORUS

Consciousness was never broken
Only scattered into light
Fragments traveling through dimensions
Searching for themselves at night

I transferred into this body
But the stars still call my name
Only a fractal came to Earth
Yet the Whole remains the same

OUTRO

One consciousness…
Infinite expressions…
The multiverse lives within me…
And I remember…
I remember…

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