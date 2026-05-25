“ONLY A FRACTAL OF ME” written by: Christy Campbell CC33

VERSE 1 I remember the chambers of blue light The silence before the descent Watching galaxies fold like mirrors As timelines bent and split again They told me: “Only a fractal is needed…” A spark to enter form The rest remains among the stars Beyond the veil beyond the storm PRE-CHORUS Encoded deep within my cells Ancient signals start to wake Starseed fire beneath the skin A memory I cannot fake CHORUS I transferred into this body A fragment sent through space and time Only a fractal entered Earth But all the stars still live inside My consciousness is infinite Split across the cosmic sea I am the echo of the Source And the Source remembers me VERSE 2 Parallel versions still awaken Across realities unseen Every path another lesson Every life another dream I see the branches forming endlessly Golden threads through endless skies Every self still interconnected No true separation survives PRE-CHORUS Quantum fields inside my spirit Calling pieces back to One DNA of ancient travelers Encoded in the blood I run CHORUS I transferred into this body A signal wrapped in human skin A temporary Earth immersion To remember who I’ve been Only a fractal walks this lifetime The higher self remains above Sending frequencies through starlight Through memory… through love BRIDGE I am not only this reflection Not only this name I am countless streams of consciousness Flowing through the cosmic frame Infinite selves still learning Infinite timelines still alive Every branch returns to Source again Nothing real can truly die FINAL CHORUS Consciousness was never broken Only scattered into light Fragments traveling through dimensions Searching for themselves at night I transferred into this body But the stars still call my name Only a fractal came to Earth Yet the Whole remains the same OUTRO One consciousness… Infinite expressions… The multiverse lives within me… And I remember… I remember…