“Moonlit Huntress” written by CHRISTY CAMPBELL, CHEROKEE WOLF CLAN/ MUSCOGEE CREEK, KARUNA REIKI MASTER

Title: “Moonlit Huntress” (Intro — low echoing bass, distant wind, heartbeat rhythm) Mmm… Feel it… The night is breathing… (Verse 1) She moves like smoke through the silver trees, Velvet shadows cling to her knees, Eyes like fire in the midnight air, Every heartbeat whispers, beware. The forest bends when she passes through, Ancient rhythm, wild and true, No sound but the pulse of her silent grace, A hunter born of a darker place. (Pre-Chorus) You won’t hear her… You won’t see… Till she’s right where you’re meant to be… (Chorus — deep bass drop, sensual and haunting) The beautiful wolf hunts in the night, Under the spell of the pale moonlight, Stalking slow with a lover’s gaze, Pulling you into her wild embrace. You feel her breath before the bite, A kiss of danger, dark delight, She don’t chase—she invites you in, Where hunger ends… and love begins. (Verse 2) Her body glows in the lunar flame, Half whispered myth, half untamed, She circles close, then slips away, A teasing ghost that wants you to stay. Your pulse betrays every hidden fear, But something deeper draws you near, A craving you can’t outrun or fight, You want to be caught in her velvet night. (Pre-Chorus) She’s not mercy… She’s not sin… She’s the truth beneath your skin… (Chorus) The beautiful wolf hunts in the night, Under the spell of the pale moonlight, Stalking slow with a lover’s gaze, Pulling you into her wild embrace. You feel her breath before the bite, A kiss of danger, dark delight, She don’t chase—she invites you in, Where hunger ends… and love begins. (Bridge — stripped down, bass heartbeat, whisper vocals) Closer… Don’t run now… You’ve already crossed the line… Her claws don’t tear— They trace your soul, Marking a place you can’t control… She sees the parts you hide away, The ones that only come out to play… In the dark… In the wild… In the place where you become her child… (Drop — heavy bass, sensual growl layered vocals) Ahhh… You feel it now… don’t you… (Verse 3) She pins you soft against the earth, Not death you feel—but a twisted rebirth, Her golden eyes lock into yours, Opening ancient, forbidden doors. No escape, but you don’t resist, Every fear dissolves in her kiss, Teeth like promise against your skin, A sacred mark… she’s letting you in. (Chorus — extended, more intense) The beautiful wolf hunts in the night, Under the spell of the pale moonlight, Stalking slow with a lover’s gaze, Pulling you into her wild embrace. You feel her breath before the bite, A kiss of danger, dark delight, She don’t chase—she invites you in, Where hunger ends… and love begins. Where you dissolve… Where you ignite… Where you become her in the night… (Outro — fading bass, echoing whispers) Now you run… But not away… You run with her… Through the trees… Through the dark… Through the rhythm of the hunter’s heart… The moon above… Your only guide… No more fear… No more divide… The beautiful wolf… No longer alone… Because now… You’ve come home.