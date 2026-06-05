"MIESHA JOHNSTON Certified Hypnotherapist • Author • Experiencer Miesha Johnston specializes in Multidimensional ET Experiencer Regressions, Past-Life and Parallel-Life Regression, PTSD and Trauma Recovery. Through compassionate guidance and hypnotherapy, she helps clients explore consciousness, uncover personal insights, integrate life experiences, and support emotional, spiritual, and personal healing. Helping clients discover truth, healing, empowerment, and awakening while creating a safe space for transformation and self-discovery. Website: www.starseedawakening.org Book your hypnotherapy session today."
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Miesha Johnston's Hypnotherapy Session, 6/4/2026 for client, Christy Campbell
www.starseedawakening.org
Jun 05, 2026
Christy Campbell CC33 Podcast
Psychic Light Language Card Reading Sessions and InterviewsPsychic Light Language Card Reading Sessions and Interviews
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