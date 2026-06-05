Christy Campbell CC33

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Miesha Johnston's Hypnotherapy Session, 6/4/2026 for client, Christy Campbell

www.starseedawakening.org
Christy Campbell CC33's avatar
Christy Campbell CC33
Jun 05, 2026

"MIESHA JOHNSTON Certified Hypnotherapist • Author • Experiencer Miesha Johnston specializes in Multidimensional ET Experiencer Regressions, Past-Life and Parallel-Life Regression, PTSD and Trauma Recovery. Through compassionate guidance and hypnotherapy, she helps clients explore consciousness, uncover personal insights, integrate life experiences, and support emotional, spiritual, and personal healing. Helping clients discover truth, healing, empowerment, and awakening while creating a safe space for transformation and self-discovery. Website: www.starseedawakening.org Book your hypnotherapy session today."

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