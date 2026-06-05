Miesha Johnston's Hypnotherapy Session, 6/4/2026 for client, Christy Campbell

"MIESHA JOHNSTON Certified Hypnotherapist • Author • Experiencer Miesha Johnston specializes in Multidimensional ET Experiencer Regressions, Past-Life and Parallel-Life Regression, PTSD and Trauma Recovery. Through compassionate guidance and hypnotherapy, she helps clients explore consciousness, uncover personal insights, integrate life experiences, and support emotional, spiritual, and personal healing. Helping clients discover truth, healing, empowerment, and awakening while creating a safe space for transformation and self-discovery. Website: www.starseedawakening.org Book your hypnotherapy session today."