"MIESHA JOHNSTON: STARSEED MISSION" written by CHRISTY CAMPBELL CC33

[Intro] Yeah... Quantum traveler... Across the stars... Across the timelines... Miesha Johnston... Mission activated... [Verse 1] She came from the light beyond the veil, Across dimensions riding cosmic trails, Starseed mission, volunteered to go, Into the darkness where the truth would grow. Black ops shadows, hidden behind the screen, Walking through realities nobody’s seen, Tagged and taken through the corridors of time, But her soul remembered every coded line. Higher aspects watching from above, Recording every lesson, every act of love, Fragments moving through a thousand different lands, One consciousness unfolding by divine command. [Pre-Chorus] One soul stream... Many forms... Many worlds... Many storms... Every fractal carries the flame, Every lifetime speaks her name. [CHORUS] Hey! Miesha Johnston leads the way! Awaken now, it’s a brand new day! We are light! We are free! Across the Quantum Reality! Hey! Raise your frequency tonight! Remember who you are inside! We are one! We are flame! Across the stars we know our name! [Drop] (Quantum! Quantum!) Wake up! (Quantum! Quantum!) Rise up! Light codes activate! Light codes activate! [Verse 2] Alpha Squad moving through the gateways, Jumping dimensions through the cosmic pathways, Exploring realms most never get to see, Gathering wisdom for humanity. Meeting beings from the worlds beyond, Sharing messages through the cosmic bond, Traveling as spirit, oversoul and guide, Infinite versions standing side by side. Fairness, justice, balance in her hand, Helping the forgotten rise and stand, Fighting for the underdog every day, Bringing hidden truths into the light of day. [Pre-Chorus] Many timelines... Many lives... Many missions... All survive... Higher Self within the chamber bright, Recording everything in living light. [CHORUS] Hey! Miesha Johnston leads the way! Awaken now, it’s a brand new day! We are light! We are free! Across the Quantum Reality! Hey! Raise your frequency tonight! Remember who you are inside! We are one! We are flame! Across the stars we know our name! [Build] Ohhhh... Can you feel the signal? Can you hear the call? Every fractal... Every timeline... Every soul remembers all... Faster... Higher... Brighter... Louder... [DROP] Quantum consciousness! Quantum consciousness! Light body rising! Light body rising! Alpha Squad moving through the stars! Alpha Squad moving through the stars! Wake up! Wake up! Wake up! [Final Chorus] Hey! Miesha Johnston leads the way! Awaken now, it’s a brand new day! We are light! We are free! Across the Quantum Reality! Hey! Raise your frequency tonight! Remember who you are inside! One soul stream! One cosmic flame! Across creation we’re the same! Miesha Johnston... Starseed mission... Mission complete... Mission ongoing... Forever... Forever... Forever... In the Quantum...