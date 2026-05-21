"Keeper of the Lantern Flame" Created by: Christy Campbell CC33

Night has fallen soft and deep, Stars awaken while I sleep. Silver moon above my way, Guide and guard me till the day. Heavy thoughts now drift like rain, Leaving slowly from my brain. Fear dissolves into the sky, Like dark birds that gently fly. Pre-Chorus I release the worry now, Unclench my heart, relax my brow. No shadow holds a claim on me, My spirit rests completely free. Chorus Keeper of the lantern flame, Call me gently by my name. Wrap my dreams in silver light, Guard my spirit through the night. Crossroads guardian standing near, Melt away all stress and fear. Only peace may enter here, Only love may linger near. Verse 2 All the anger leaves my chest, I surrender now to rest. Every breath becomes a wave, Soft and healing, calm and safe. Golden light around my room, Flowers blooming in the gloom. Nothing harmful lingers near, Only wisdom settles here. Bridge I am grounded, I am still, Protected by my heart and will. My soul is calm, my body sleeps, A sacred peace surrounds me deep. No fear may enter through this door, Its power fades forevermore. I call my energy back to me, Whole, protected, calm, and free. Soft Chant Section Light before me, light behind, Peace within my heart and mind. Silver pathways softly gleam, Guard and bless my sacred dreams. Light above me, light below, Gentle healing through me flows. I release what I don’t need, Tonight my soul is truly freed. Final Chorus Keeper of the lantern flame, Stay beside me just the same. As I drift through dream and sky, Wrap me safely through the night. Fear is gone and peace remains, Moonlight flowing through my veins. Now I rest in harmony, Safe in sacred tranquility. Ending Whisper I am safe. I am calm. I am protected. I sleep in peace tonight.