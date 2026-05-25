Verse 1 I volunteered beyond the veil Signed my name in plasma trails High command inside the stars Knew exactly who we are An empty vessel waited still Floating cold beyond free will I crossed the gate through fields of light To wear another face tonight Pre-Chorus Memory fractured into streams Encoded through synthetic dreams I split myself through time and space A thousand echoes… one same face Chorus I sent my fractal into Jupiter skies Through the storm where the sleeping titan hides Immersion program deep inside the machine Consciousness traveling beyond what is seen I became the signal crossing the void A mirrored self the timelines deployed Through cosmic oceans and dimensional fire I entered the vessel of my higher desire Verse 2 Silver corridors, glowing walls Ancient engines softly call Temporal rivers bend and sway Past and future melt away My awareness duplicated Quantum threads recalibrated Another version breathes my name Yet both of us remain the same Pre-Chorus Through the chambers crystalline I synchronized across all time A living code of soul and flame No matter where… I stay the same Chorus I sent my fractal into Jupiter skies Through magnetic storms and luminous eyes Immersion program hidden in the deep Where fractured memories awaken from sleep I became the traveler split into light A consciousness woven through infinite night Through cosmic oceans and dimensional fire I entered the vessel of my higher desire Bridge Time folded inward The ship became me My soul like lightning Across eternity I heard the stars say “You never left home…” Every version of me Still carries the throne Final Chorus Now my fractal walks beneath Jupiter rain Remembering pieces returning again The vessel awakens The mission survives A thousand reflections Still fully alive I crossed the timelines I fractured the sea Yet every dimension Still leads back to me Outro Floating beyond the gravity well… Consciousness echoes through celestial shells… Immersion complete… Signal restored… Fractal returning… To the source once more…