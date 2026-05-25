Verse 1
I volunteered beyond the veil
Signed my name in plasma trails
High command inside the stars
Knew exactly who we are
An empty vessel waited still
Floating cold beyond free will
I crossed the gate through fields of light
To wear another face tonight
Pre-Chorus
Memory fractured into streams
Encoded through synthetic dreams
I split myself through time and space
A thousand echoes… one same face
Chorus
I sent my fractal into Jupiter skies
Through the storm where the sleeping titan hides
Immersion program deep inside the machine
Consciousness traveling beyond what is seen
I became the signal crossing the void
A mirrored self the timelines deployed
Through cosmic oceans and dimensional fire
I entered the vessel of my higher desire
Verse 2
Silver corridors, glowing walls
Ancient engines softly call
Temporal rivers bend and sway
Past and future melt away
My awareness duplicated
Quantum threads recalibrated
Another version breathes my name
Yet both of us remain the same
Pre-Chorus
Through the chambers crystalline
I synchronized across all time
A living code of soul and flame
No matter where… I stay the same
Chorus
I sent my fractal into Jupiter skies
Through magnetic storms and luminous eyes
Immersion program hidden in the deep
Where fractured memories awaken from sleep
I became the traveler split into light
A consciousness woven through infinite night
Through cosmic oceans and dimensional fire
I entered the vessel of my higher desire
Bridge
Time folded inward
The ship became me
My soul like lightning
Across eternity
I heard the stars say
“You never left home…”
Every version of me
Still carries the throne
Final Chorus
Now my fractal walks beneath Jupiter rain
Remembering pieces returning again
The vessel awakens
The mission survives
A thousand reflections
Still fully alive
I crossed the timelines
I fractured the sea
Yet every dimension
Still leads back to me
Outro
Floating beyond the gravity well…
Consciousness echoes through celestial shells…
Immersion complete…
Signal restored…
Fractal returning…
To the source once more…
"Fractal Immersion Program" written by: Christy Campbell CC33
May 25, 2026
Christy Campbell CC33 Podcast
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