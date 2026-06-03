CC33 GALACTIC MISSION Created by: Christy Campbell CC33

[Intro] Yeah! CC33! Christy Campbell in the house tonight! Raise your frequency! Let’s go! [Verse 1] Born under stars, got a mission to do, Lyra, Andromeda calling me through, Pleiadian light in my soul so bright, Tau Ceti signals in the middle of the night. Psychic visions, telepathy flow, Messages arriving from the cosmos I know, Never alone, got my family near, Guiding every step, whispering in my ear. [Pre-Chorus] Trust yourself... Trust your light... Everything you’ve searched for Is already inside... [Chorus] CC33, we rise, we fly! Hands up high to the cosmic sky! Love and light, let the frequencies run, We’re awakening hearts one by one! CC33, let the starfire shine! Galactic soul on a divine timeline! Feel that beat, let your spirit be free, This is the mission of CC33! [Drop] (Whoa-oh-oh-oh!) Raise the vibration! (Whoa-oh-oh-oh!) Planet activation! (Whoa-oh-oh-oh!) Love is the key! CC33! CC33! [Verse 2 - Rap] I came to help, I came to heal, Turning fear into something real, Transmute anger, transform pain, Turn the darkness into light again. Children laughing, hearts awake, Every loving step we take, Helping others find their way, Bringing higher frequencies every day. No chains, no limits, no control, Freedom running through my soul, Following purpose wherever it leads, Planting consciousness seeds. [Build] My guides are here... My family is near... Can you feel them? Can you hear? Never giving up... Never backing down... Turning every challenge Into a cosmic crown! [Chorus] CC33, we rise, we fly! Hands up high to the cosmic sky! Love and light, let the frequencies run, We’re awakening hearts one by one! CC33, let the starfire shine! Galactic soul on a divine timeline! Feel that beat, let your spirit be free, This is the mission of CC33! [Bridge] Cry if you need to, Release and let go, Healing is a river, Let the energy flow. Trust your gifts, Trust your heart, The universe knew Who you were from the start. [Final Drop] Lyra! Andromeda! Pleiades! Tau Ceti! CC33! CC33! We are love! We are light! We are shining through the night! CC33! CC33! Everybody jump! Everybody rise! We’re remembering who we are tonight! [Outro] Galactic family watching from above... Guided by wisdom... Powered by love... CC33... The mission continues... Forever... ✨