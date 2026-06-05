Cancel and Revoke Created by: Christy Campbell CC33

Verse 1 They said I was broken, they said I was done, Locked in the shadows, nowhere to run. Tested my spirit, pushed me to the edge, But I kept on standing, never fell off the ledge. They wanted my power, wanted my light, Wanted me silent in the middle of the night. But there’s a fire inside that never grows old, A warrior heart made of silver and gold. Pre-Chorus Every scar became a lesson, Every battle made me strong. You can try to tear me down, But I’ve been rising all along. Chorus I cancel and revoke, every chain they wrote, Every fear, every doubt, every word they spoke. Cut the cords, let ‘em fall, hear my spirit call, Fill the holes with divine love, standing ten feet tall. I cancel and revoke, every shadow cloak, Every doorway to the dark, every hidden yoke. Now my light is shining bright, stronger than before, I reclaim my soul, my power, forevermore. Verse 2 Deep in the cavern, walls carved from stone, They said, “Activate now,” standing all alone. Voices in the darkness trying to break my mind, But they never understood what they would find. I remembered who I was beyond the fear and pain, A spark of something timeless they could never chain. The room opened wide, the frequencies aligned, And I knew in that moment they could never own my mind. Pre-Chorus Every scar became a lesson, Every battle made me strong. You can try to tear me down, But I’ve been rising all along. Chorus I cancel and revoke, every chain they wrote, Every fear, every doubt, every word they spoke. Cut the cords, let ‘em fall, hear my spirit call, Fill the holes with divine love, standing ten feet tall. I cancel and revoke, every shadow cloak, Every doorway to the dark, every hidden yoke. Now my light is shining bright, stronger than before, I reclaim my soul, my power, forevermore. Rap Bridge I’m breaking every cycle, breaking every wall, Tried to make me stumble, tried to make me crawl. But my spirit’s undefeated, hear the thunder when I rise, Got the stars in my veins and the fire in my eyes. No more fear, no more chains, no more giving in, Every ending of the night is where the dawn begins. I stand in my truth and I stand in my grace, Nothing can erase the light I embrace. Final Chorus I cancel and revoke, every chain they wrote, Every fear, every doubt, every word they spoke. Cut the cords, let ‘em fall, hear my spirit call, Fill the holes with divine love, standing ten feet tall. I cancel and revoke, every shadow cloak, Every doorway to the dark, every hidden yoke. Now my light is shining bright, stronger than before, I reclaim my soul, my power, forevermore. Outro Divine love, fill the space... Divine love, fill the space... I reclaim my soul... Forevermore...