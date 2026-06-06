Christy Campbell CC33
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My Psionic Fire Ignites...Tonight Created by: Christy Campbell CC33
Verse 1 Late at night, shadows on the wall, Something in the corner standing tall, Smooth dark grey, fedora on his head, Silent watcher while I’m lying…
2 hrs ago
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Christy Campbell CC33
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5:31
Miesha Johnston's Hypnotherapy Session, 6/4/2026 for client, Christy Campbell
www.starseedawakening.org
Jun 5
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Christy Campbell CC33
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Cancel and Revoke Created by: Christy Campbell CC33
Inspired by my Hypnosis Session with Miesha Johnston
Jun 5
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Christy Campbell CC33
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3:53
Project Seagate Created by: Christy Campbell CC33
Verse 1 Deep beneath the ocean floor, Hidden from the world above, An underwater station waits In silence and in shadow. A small crew gathered around A…
Jun 3
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Christy Campbell CC33
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6:19
SUPERHERO PATTI PAPARAZZI Created by: Christy Campbell CC33
[INTRO] Tonight... We remember... Who we really are... Starseeds... Lightworkers... Earth Guardians... Patti Paparazzi... Let’s rise. [VERSE 1] Many…
Jun 3
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Christy Campbell CC33
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4:02
CC33 GALACTIC MISSION Created by: Christy Campbell CC33
[Intro] Yeah! CC33! Christy Campbell in the house tonight! Raise your frequency! Let’s go! [Verse 1] Born under stars, got a mission to do, Lyra…
Jun 3
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Christy Campbell CC33
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3:52
"MIESHA JOHNSTON: STARSEED MISSION" written by CHRISTY CAMPBELL CC33
A DEDICATION SONG TO MIESHA JOHNSTON FROM THE ALPHA SQUAD
Jun 1
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Christy Campbell CC33
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5:18
May 2026
“ONLY A FRACTAL OF ME” written by: Christy Campbell CC33
VERSE 1 I remember the chambers of blue light The silence before the descent Watching galaxies fold like mirrors As timelines bent and split again They…
May 25
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Christy Campbell CC33
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5:48
"Fractal Immersion Program" written by: Christy Campbell CC33
Verse 1 I volunteered beyond the veil Signed my name in plasma trails High command inside the stars Knew exactly who we are An empty vessel waited still…
May 25
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Christy Campbell CC33
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4:48
Sensitive, Strong and Protected Created by: Christy Campbell CC33
Verse 1 My sensitivity is strength tonight I honor every tear, every light Through the shadows, through the pain I rise stronger once again I trust the…
May 23
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Christy Campbell CC33
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5:03
"Sacred Protection & Clearing Affirmations Inspired by Hecate" written by Christy Campbell
“My boundaries are strong, healthy, and protected. My sacred space is filled with peace, calm, and protective light. I clear and balance all chakras…
May 22
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Christy Campbell CC33
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3:27
"Keeper of the Lantern Flame" Created by: Christy Campbell CC33
Night has fallen soft and deep, Stars awaken while I sleep. Silver moon above my way, Guide and guard me till the day. Heavy thoughts now drift like…
May 21
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Christy Campbell CC33
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4:21
© 2026 Christy Campbell CC33
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